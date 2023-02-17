Man shot in the face outside gentleman’s club in northwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after being shot twice in the face overnight in northwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police say it happened in the parking lot of a Fulton County gentleman’s club. They say a security guard at the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road flagged down officers after the shooting happened.

Police believe a drug deal led to the shooting.

A male in his 20s was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

One person was seen fleeing the scene and was later taken into custody.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

