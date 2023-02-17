Marietta property cited twice for faulty sprinkler system

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A system meant to protect residents, may not have been in working when this deadly fire ripped through an apartment building inside the Hamptons at East Cobb in Marietta on Monday.

“There was a collapse from the third floor into the second-floor apartment,” said Officer Nick Danz of Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire left a 74-year-old man dead and 39 others without a place to live. The damage was so bad investigators still can’t access the apartment where they believe the fire started because their afraid the building might cave in.

Atlanta News First has learned that Cobb County Fire and Emergency services cited the Hamptons at East Cobb back in late December because the sprinkler system was out of order. The apartment complex was one the hundreds of properties throughout the metro dealing with pipes bursting due to Georgia’s deep freeze. Cobb County officials say they returned on January 24, 2023 for a reinspection, but three buildings on the property, including the one destroyed by fire nearly three weeks later, still didn’t have a functioning sprinkler system.

Officer Danz says it’s not clear if repairs were made between January 24 and February 13.

“We don’t have any documentation that would indicate that from the time that we were there for the second violation, and the time that the fire occurred that it had been repaired. We don’t have any documentation,” said Officer Danz.

It turns out, the Hamptons at East Cobb isn’t alone. Cobb County is currently in the process of inspecting at least 100 other properties that have damaged sprinkler systems from the December freeze. Another problem according to Danz, a backlog in finding certified contractors to make those needed repairs.

Atlanta News First visited the front office of the apartment complex on Friday afternoon to find out from management if the sprinkler system had been repaired before the fire, but a corporate representative declined to comment.

