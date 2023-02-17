Black History Month
MARTA partially suspending Red Line service starting Friday

Previous track replacement work.(MARTA)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary changes are coming to MARTA’s Red Line Friday night.

The transportation agency is partially suspending its service south of the Medical Center Station beginning Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. through the end of service Wednesday, Feb. 22 for track replacement work. Reduced frequency Red Line service to the airport resumes Thursday, Feb. 23, with full service restored Sunday, Feb. 26. Red Line service north of Medical Center, as well as rail service on the Gold, Blue, and Green Lines will operate normally.

MARTA says there will be free bus shuttles between the medical center, Buckhead, and Lenox stations instead. You can also get a $10 Uber or Lyft voucher through the MARTA app.

