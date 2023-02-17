Mattie’s call issued for 82-year-old woman from Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Fulton County.

Police say Nancy Sturm was last seen at her residence at 1189 Beech Valley Road Friday evening.

According to police, Sturm suffers from dementia and is described as 5′2 tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Sturm’s whereabouts, call Atlanta police at 404-546-4235. or dial 911.

