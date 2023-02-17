Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mattie’s call issued for 82-year-old woman from Fulton County

Nancy Sturm
Nancy Sturm(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old woman from Fulton County.

Police say Nancy Sturm was last seen at her residence at 1189 Beech Valley Road Friday evening.

According to police, Sturm suffers from dementia and is described as 5′2 tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Sturm’s whereabouts, call Atlanta police at 404-546-4235. or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found in car at bottom of lake
Missing woman in Cherokee County found dead in lake, officials say
Thomas Dortch Jr.
Atlanta mourns death of community leader Thomas Dortch Jr.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Atlanta United's Thiago Almada, right, gets position on a pass in front of Orlando City's...
Watch Atlanta United play Toluca on Peachtree TV!

Latest News

Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says
Abandoned building fire on the campus of Morris Brown College on Feb. 16, 2023.
Former Morris Brown College dormitory destroyed in structure fire
Bill targeting Ticketmaster moves forward in Georgia Senate
Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking