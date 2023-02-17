Black History Month
Police investigate shooting at Dunkin’ store in DeKalb County

Dunkin in Dekalb County
Dunkin in Dekalb County(WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a shooting at a Dunkin’ store in DeKalb County Friday morning.

According to the DeKalb Police Department, it happened at the Dunkin’ location on the 2700 Block of Candler Road in Decatur.

Atlanta News First is headed to the scene to get more information from officials. Check back for updates.

LOCATION:

Dunkin in Dekalb County
Dunkin in Dekalb County(WANF)

