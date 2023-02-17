Black History Month
Restaurant Report Card: Cactus Cantina scores 46; Pig-N-Chik earns 100

By Adam Murphy
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Argonne Terrace in Cherokee County, things got a little prickly at a Mexican restaurant after the health inspector discovered several health violations.

Cactus Cantina in Holly Springs failed with 46 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was an abundance of fruit flies in the kitchen and bar. Plus, there was mold build-up on the interior of the ice machine. And an employee cut raw meat, then handled ready-to-eat food without washing hands.

The owner said he fired the employees responsible for the health violations and cleaned up the kitchen. He’s now waiting on a re-inspection.

There are several good scores to report from around metro Atlanta this week. In Cherokee County, Freight Kitchen, and Tap is back on track after failing a week ago picking up 94 points on a re-inspection. In Fulton County, Thai Kitchen on Woodstock Road in Roswell scored a 96 and in Gwinnett County’s Cue Barbeque on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners earned a 99.

And at Pig-N-Chik on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs not only do they have delicious food coming out of their smoker, but they also earned a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, that’s two in a row. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award.

Pig-N-Chik is family owned and operated, and they’ve been in business for 21 years. Their secret to success is family recipes and special sauces. And another cool thing about this place is they have an arcade machine for the young and young at heart. On the menu, they serve ribs, Brunswick stew, smoked wings, smoked salmon salad, pulled pork, fried okra, mac and cheese, brisket with collard greens, baked beans, and potato salad, and for dessert, they have banana pudding or you can go old school with the moon pie and RC Cola. Boy, that’s good!

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

