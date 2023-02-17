Sephora scholarship program open to beauty enthusiasts in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sephora announced applications are now open for their annual scholarship program.

This program is for aspiring beauty encaustics pursuing a license in beauty to empower and financially support diverse students.

If selected for the Sephora scholarship program, each scholar will get up to $755 in tuition for cosmetology and esthetician school, a paid internship at Sephora, firsthand industry experience, mentorship and access to open roles following your graduation.

The scholarship will allow more Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) greater opportunities. With only 36 percent of professional beauty service roles held by BIPOC, the scholarship will bridge the gap giving them the opportunity to enter the beauty industry and fulfill their dreams.

You would need to apply before March 12 and the program will run from April to September.

