Tornado touches down in Troup County Friday morning, officials say

Dark clouds
Dark clouds(Canva Stock Photo)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The National Weather Service has confirmed there was a tornado in Troup County Friday morning.

It was a clear path and isolated to areas surrounding LaGrange College, says the emergency manager.

One house will be classified as damaged, luckily there were no injuries to report.

The damage is consistent with that of a brief tornado, say officials

The latest damage is indicative of a high EF0 or low-end EF1.

