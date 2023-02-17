Black History Month
What’s Kasim Reed up to? Co-hosting a new podcast, How to Really Run A City

The Philadelphia Citizen podcast also features former Philly mayor Michael Nutter
Atlanta's Mayor Kasim Reed fired Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran after he self-published a book called "Who Told You That You Were Naked."
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former Atlanta mayor Kasim Reed is co-starring in a new podcast entitled “How To Really Run A City: Two Legendary Mayors on Getting Sh*t Done.”

Reed’s co-host is former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter and is being launched by The Philadelphia Citizen. Also hosting the podcast is Larry Platt, the media outlet’s co-founder.

“As federal and state governments get more dysfunctional and politicized, cities have become our last, best hope for experimentation with solutions to intractable American problems,” Platt said. “Mayors have no choice but to innovate.”

According to the media outlet, “the podcast dives deep into the mystery and mastery of urban leadership and takes an unprecedented look at the art of big-city governing.” Three episodes have debuted, with Oakland, California, Mayor Libby Schaaf interviewed in episode one; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in episode two; and David Muhammad, executive director of the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, in the third episode.

New episodes drop each month. The third episode was published February 15. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and elsewhere.

Reed was Atlanta’s 59th mayor, and served from 2010 to 2018. He ran for a third term in 2021, but finished third and failed to qualify for the runoff. Reed was a member of the state House of Representatives from 1998 to 2002 and served in the state Senate from 2003 to 2009.

Nutter was Philadelphia’s mayor from from 2008 to 2016.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

