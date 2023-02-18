Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

27-year-old Morrow woman with medical issues reported missing

Photo of missing woman Graciela Martinez-Garcia
Photo of missing woman Graciela Martinez-Garcia(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Morrow needs help finding a missing 27-year-old woman with medical issues.

According to officials, Graciela Martinez-Garcia was last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday wearing a white jacket and sneakers at 6189 Princeton Ave.

It is unclear what pants she was wearing, officials add. She is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Garcia’s whereabouts or have seen her, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Fired Doraville officer’s records released, shed light on his background
Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Dunkin in Dekalb County
Man shot to death outside Dunkin’ store in DeKalb County
The scene of a shooting outside Blue Flame Lounge in northwest Atlanta.
Man shot in face outside club in northwest Atlanta, police say
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home
Baseball
New MLB rules to be put to test ahead of 2023 season
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Man making food delivery injured in DeKalb County road rage shooting
Meghan Packer with Dr. Royal
Atlanta area doctor discusses Bruce Willis’ rare dementia diagnosis