27-year-old Morrow woman with medical issues reported missing
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Morrow needs help finding a missing 27-year-old woman with medical issues.
According to officials, Graciela Martinez-Garcia was last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday wearing a white jacket and sneakers at 6189 Princeton Ave.
It is unclear what pants she was wearing, officials add. She is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.
If you know of Garcia’s whereabouts or have seen her, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
