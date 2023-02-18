27-year-old Morrow woman with medical issues reported missing

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Morrow needs help finding a missing 27-year-old woman with medical issues.

According to officials, Graciela Martinez-Garcia was last seen at 3 p.m. on Friday wearing a white jacket and sneakers at 6189 Princeton Ave.

It is unclear what pants she was wearing, officials add. She is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 190 pounds, with brown, curly hair and brown eyes.

If you know of Garcia’s whereabouts or have seen her, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.