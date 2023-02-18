Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

8-year-old boy shot by stray bullet in Fayette County home, police say

Police tape surrounds area near the Hastings Police station following shooting.
Police tape surrounds area near the Hastings Police station following shooting.(KSNB)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 8-year-old boy was shot at a residence on Hickory Avenue in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Police say 29-year-old Spencer Dylan Harris was arrested after deputies arrived at the scene.

According to police, officers responded to a person-shot call at approximately 1:31 p.m. and located the boy with a gunshot upon arrival.

When officers began providing aid to the 8-year-old, they heard another gunshot from inside the home. After repeated attempts to have Harris surrender, SWAT entered the house and arrested Harris.

Preliminary information indicates that the boy was shot after the bullet traveled through an interior wall into another room as a result of an altercation between adults inside the home.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Fired Doraville officer’s records released, shed light on his background
Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Dunkin in Dekalb County
Man shot to death outside Dunkin’ store in DeKalb County
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms

Latest News

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home
Born in Plains, Jimmy Carter is the only president from Georgia that has been elected. WALB has...
Naval Academy renames building after Jimmy Carter
Baseball
New MLB rules to be put to test ahead of 2023 season
Photo of missing woman Graciela Martinez-Garcia
27-year-old Morrow woman with medical issues reported missing