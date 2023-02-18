8-year-old boy shot by stray bullet in Fayette County home, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 8-year-old boy was shot at a residence on Hickory Avenue in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. Police say 29-year-old Spencer Dylan Harris was arrested after deputies arrived at the scene.

According to police, officers responded to a person-shot call at approximately 1:31 p.m. and located the boy with a gunshot upon arrival.

When officers began providing aid to the 8-year-old, they heard another gunshot from inside the home. After repeated attempts to have Harris surrender, SWAT entered the house and arrested Harris.

Preliminary information indicates that the boy was shot after the bullet traveled through an interior wall into another room as a result of an altercation between adults inside the home.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.

