9 juveniles injured in shooting at gas station on Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus

Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.
Nearly 10 juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.(MGN online)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nine juveniles were injured in a late night shooting on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

The Columbus Police Department held a press conference on this incident on Feb. 18 - the full press conference can be watched below:

On Friday, February 17, at approximately 10:11 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Unit was dispatched to the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road - the Shell Gas Station - in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they found several gunshot victims and a large group of people.

Members of CPD’s Robbery and Assault Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Authorities say nine victims, all under the age of 18, are being treated for non-life threating injuries at local hospitals.

The victims are as follows:

  • Male, 5
  • Male, 12
  • Female, 13
  • Female, 13
  • Male, 13
  • Male, 14
  • Male, 15
  • Male, 15
  • Male, 17

“The rash of gun violence involving our youth is impacting communities across the country,” said Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon. “While Columbus is not immune to these incidents, I want to assure citizens that the men and women of CPD are tirelessly working to get violent offenders off our streets. It is going to take a community effort to combat gun violence in our city. The entire village has a responsibility because incidents like this impacts all of us.”

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Det. E. Rosado at 706- 225-3162

