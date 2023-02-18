Black History Month
Atlanta area doctor discusses Bruce Willis’ rare dementia diagnosis

An Atlanta area doctor visited our Atlanta News First studios for an interview with our Meghan Packer to discuss the recent medical diagnosis of legendary actor
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta area doctor visited our Atlanta News First studios for an interview with our Meghan Packer to discuss the recent medical diagnosis of legendary actor, producer, and philanthropist Bruce Willis.

Willis’ family announced that his aphasia has progressed, and he was recently diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, also known as frontotemporal degeneration (FTD).

Dr. Walter Royal III is a neurologist and the Director of the Neuroscience Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine

According to officials, FTD is caused by progressive nerve cell loss to the brain’s frontal and temporal lobes. The news of his diagnosis has sent shockwaves around the movie industry and fans all over the world.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

