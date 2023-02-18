Black History Month
Atlanta man ‘opened fire’ at DeKalb Co. Sanitation employees

Mugshot photo of Atlanta man arrested in connection to shooting in Ellenwood
Mugshot photo of Atlanta man arrested in connection to shooting in Ellenwood(DeKalb County Sheriff's Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with DeKalb County Police S.W.A.T., arrested an Atlanta man in connection to a shooting at the DeKalb County Sanitation in Ellenwood on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the 4200 block of Clevemont Road after reports of a shooting on Thursday. Upon arrival, investigators learned that 39-year-old Bobby L. White allegedly shot at employees while they were at the landfill.

Officials say White opened fire in an area where three female co-workers were sitting. Officials add that no one was struck by the gunfire.

White faces aggravated assault weapon charges. He was arrested at a home on Fairburn Road in Atlanta and transported to the DeKalb County Jail where officials say he is being held without bond.

