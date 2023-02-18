Atlanta man ‘opened fire’ at DeKalb Co. Sanitation employees

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with DeKalb County Police S.W.A.T., arrested an Atlanta man in connection to a shooting at the DeKalb County Sanitation in Ellenwood on Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the 4200 block of Clevemont Road after reports of a shooting on Thursday. Upon arrival, investigators learned that 39-year-old Bobby L. White allegedly shot at employees while they were at the landfill.

Officials say White opened fire in an area where three female co-workers were sitting. Officials add that no one was struck by the gunfire.

White faces aggravated assault weapon charges. He was arrested at a home on Fairburn Road in Atlanta and transported to the DeKalb County Jail where officials say he is being held without bond.

