Extreme weather poses threat to underserved communities across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of people in the U.S. are experiencing climate change in various ways each year; it is affecting their health, food, safety, and housing. In 2022 alone, Census Bureau data reported 3.4 million Americans had to leave their homes with a high evacuation rate due to extreme weather. And many of them are low-income communities and people of color.

Georgians in several counties, for example, were caught off guard by the recent tornado outbreak on Jan.12. Many communities were able to bounce back, but others are still struggling after losing their homes as the climate crisis continues disrupting their lives said Dr. Marshall Shepherd, a leading international expert in climate and weather.

“The threat posed to people in poverty by the climate crisis is real, and it is urgent,”

Dr. Shepherd says it is not only scientists’ responsibility to speak up about climate issues but rather everyone’s else too.

“Most people are concerned about paying their bills, or feeding their families, or their healthcare, and they don’t see climate change directly related to that although they absolutely are. Price of the groceries they are paying for, public health, energy, water supply, or even national security are very much tied to climate change,” said Dr. Shepherd.

With the approach of summer in Georgia comes extremely hot temperatures. But not all Georgians are able to cope and stay safe in extreme heat says Dr. Shepherd.

“In Atlanta, some people live in the hottest part of what is called “urban heat islands.” Within that urban heat island, there are communities who are disproportionately living in the hottest part of Atlanta.”

States at Risk, a project aimed at showing how Americans are experiencing the impacts of climate change, reports that there are approximately 20 dangerous heat days a year in Georgia, but by 2050 it is projected to see more than 90 such days a year.

“The concept of vulnerability to extreme weather is the combination of exposure, sensitivity, and the ability to bounce back,” said Dr. Shepherd.

While some people are frustrated by a lack of action from governments and institutions, others are calling for personal action.

Dr. Shepherd says extreme weather events fueled by climate change are indeed the “kitchen table” issue that matters to people.

“One of the things I try to do is to bring climate change down to the kitchen table issues that matter. We need to talk about it.”

