First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry weekend on tap

Highs only in the mid 50s to low 60s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! We look ahead to a beautiful, but chilly start to the weekend.

Expect highs to climb into the mid 50s under sunny skies. Thankfully, we won’t be near as windy today with winds only around 5-10 mph through the day.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s ahead of a warmer end to the weekend with highs in the low 60s.

We start next work and school week with highs in the low 70s, kicking off a warm week.

Temperatures will flirt with record hear by Thursday where highs will be near 80 degrees!

When it comes to rain, we will introduce small rain chances starting Tuesday and we will stay slightly unsettled through Friday as another weather system sets up across the southeast.

Chilly and Sunny Saturday. Partly cloudy and more mild Sunday.
Chilly and Sunny Saturday. Partly cloudy and more mild Sunday.(Atlanta News First)
Rain chances return Tuesday as a weather system drapes across the southeast.
Rain chances return Tuesday as a weather system drapes across the southeast.(Atlanta News First)
Chilly and dry weekend ahead of a warm and slightly unsettled week.
Chilly and dry weekend ahead of a warm and slightly unsettled week.(Atlanta News First)

