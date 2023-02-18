First Alert Forecast: Chilly and dry weekend on tap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! We look ahead to a beautiful, but chilly start to the weekend.

Expect highs to climb into the mid 50s under sunny skies. Thankfully, we won’t be near as windy today with winds only around 5-10 mph through the day.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows dropping into the mid to upper 30s ahead of a warmer end to the weekend with highs in the low 60s.

We start next work and school week with highs in the low 70s, kicking off a warm week.

Temperatures will flirt with record hear by Thursday where highs will be near 80 degrees!

When it comes to rain, we will introduce small rain chances starting Tuesday and we will stay slightly unsettled through Friday as another weather system sets up across the southeast.

