Five teens shot within 12 hour span in metro Atlanta

A prayer walk to stop the violence is scheduled in Atlanta in wake of recent gun violence
Shooting in southwest Atlanta
Shooting in southwest Atlanta(Atlanta News First)
By Bridget Spencer and Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A community walk to end gun violence is scheduled for Sunday morning due to recent violence. Officials say the walk was scheduled before five teenagers were shot within a 12-hour span in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta Police are investigating shootings that injured five teenagers within a 12-hour span in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta police said two teenage boys were both shot on Lee Street

Officers tell Atlanta News First that the shooting happened near Lee Street and Murphy Avenue.

The current extent of the injuries the two teenage boys have is unknown at this time.

This is just one incident in a spate of overnight violence

In Brookhaven, three teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 are in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station. It happened late Friday night at the QuikTrip on Buford Highway near Cliff Valley Way.

According to police, they found two teens at the gas station and another at a nearby apartment complex. Their specific ages were not provided.

The spate of shootings comes just ahead of a prayer walk being held in Atlanta.

Faith leaders are scheduled to gather with community members at Rodney Cook Park in an effort to help end youth violence.

The walk is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

