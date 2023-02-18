Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former U.S President Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care, according to the Carter Center.

The center issued the following statement:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

