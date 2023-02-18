Black History Month
Former President Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care at home

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Former U.S President Jimmy Carter decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care, according to the Carter Center.

The center issued the following statement:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

