Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Infant found dead in car seat after vehicle swept away by floodwaters, authorities say

West Virginia authorities say a baby has died after being swept away by floodwaters. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say the body of an 11-week-old boy has been recovered after floodwaters swept away the vehicle he was in.

According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, it received a call on Friday that a vehicle was stuck in high water. Dispatchers said the caller stated that her infant child was inside the car but she was unable to locate him.

Authorities said they were able to find the car once at the scene, but it was already underwater. Crews said the body of the boy was found inside the vehicle in a car seat.

The sheriff’s office reported that the water was around 18 feet deep where the car was located with near-zero visibility due to muddy waters.

Officials said roads in the area became impassable due to the flooding.

Nine different agencies assisted in the recovery operation.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Fired Doraville officer’s records released, shed light on his background
Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Dunkin in Dekalb County
Man shot to death outside Dunkin’ store in DeKalb County
The scene of a shooting outside Blue Flame Lounge in northwest Atlanta.
Man shot in face outside club in northwest Atlanta, police say
‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS

Latest News

Photo of missing woman Graciela Martinez-Garcia
27-year-old woman with medical issues reported missing in Morrow
James w. Parrillo Jr. faces a string of charge, including first-degree kidnapping,...
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper after ‘year-long nightmare,’ officials say
Police sirens flashing generic photo
Man making food delivery injured in DeKalb County road rage shooting
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia, that left nine juveniles...
Gas station shooting injures 9 juveniles in Georgia