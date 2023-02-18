Black History Month
Man making food delivery injured in DeKalb County road rage shooting

Police sirens flashing generic photo
(Canva)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a Duluth man making a food delivery was injured in a road rage-related shooting.

Officials say 30-year-old Michael Ryan Boyce was making a food delivery on Memorial Drive in Decatur when he became involved in a road rage incident.

Officials confirmed that the shooting “did not take place on the grounds of the DeKalb County Jail. Royce was able to walk into the facility, where sheriff’s deputies called for emergency medical services. Royce was transported to a local hospital. The current extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

There is no additional information at this time. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

