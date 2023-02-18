Black History Month
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms

Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple children have been shot following a shooting at a gas station on Warm Springs Road in Columbus, Muscogee County Sheriff confirms.

Details are still limited on how many were involved in this incident.

This is a developing story.

Stay with us, on-air and online, as we keep you with the latest on this case.

