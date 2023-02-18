Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple children have been shot following a shooting at a gas station on Warm Springs Road in Columbus, Muscogee County Sheriff confirms.
Details are still limited on how many were involved in this incident.
