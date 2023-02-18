New MLB rules to be put to test ahead of 2023 season

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several new rules that have been proposed or changed ahead of the 2023 MLB season are now in the spotlight as spring training approaches.

Here are some new changes this season:

Pitchers will have 15 seconds with bases empty, and 20 seconds with runner(s) on base. A hitter will receive one timeout per plate appearance and a pitcher is limited to two pick-off attempts to improve the pace of play.

According to officials, more than 8,000 MLB games have been tested since 2019. Officials found that the average game length in MLB decreased by 25 minutes from 2021 to the 2022 seasons. A higher batting average and fewer strikeouts and walks were also found in the study by officials.

