New video shows moments leading before Paulding bus driver and parent

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Exclusive new video shows the moments that lead up to an altercation between a Paulding County Schools bus driver and a parent.

We first told you about the story last month when cell phone video of the incident went viral.

The school district then denied our request for surveillance video from inside the school bus, but once our Atlanta News First legal team got involved, Paulding County Schools released it.

In the 56-minute-long video you can hear bus driver Crystal Johnson repeatedly telling students to sit down and be quiet.

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First earlier this month, Johnson admitted to “lightly brake checking” at least once while students were on the bus. That moment was captured on camera. You see kids tilt forward and then hear screaming.

Johnson continued her route after the “brake checking” and began dropping students off under a strict protocol.

“I need to see your bookbag before you get off the bus. I need to see if you have a yellow tag or an orange tag,” Johnson can be heard saying in the video.

Johnson explained that a yellow tag means a student cannot exit the bus without a parent present.

About 22 minutes into the video Johnson identifies three kids without tags. She radioes the bus to explain what’s going on and ask what to do. Someone tells her to “keep the kids as safe as possible.”

Meanwhile, kids begin yelling, screaming, and crying while anxious parents at the bus stop begin banging on the door.

Eventually, a parent gets on the bus and yells for their child to come to them. Johnson instructs the parent to get off the bus and a physical altercation breaks out. Both parties can be seen hitting each other.

Johnson then pulls away to a nearby stoplight and some kids are seen climbing out of windows to get to their parents.

Eventually, police arrive on scene.

“All I was thinking about was keeping those kids safe,” Johnson told Atlanta News First earlier this month.

Johnson and the parent involved were both charged with simple battery. Johnson was terminated from her position with Paulding County Schools.

