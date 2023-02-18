Paulding County deputy slams man during arrest, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Paulding County sheriff’s deputy Michael McMaster reportedly used force against a man during an arrest at the apartment complex in metro Atlanta.

According to police, McMaster slammed Tyler Canaris to the ground who “appeared to match the description of the suspect breaking into cars.” Police said the deputy tried to handcuff Canaris after he repeatedly refused to comply with McMaster’s commands.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to conduct an outside review of a March 4, 2022 arrest, police confirmed to Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.