Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

3 teenage boys injured in Brookhaven shooting

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials in Brookhaven say three teenage boys were shot.

Officers responded to the Quik-Trip gas station at the 3200 block of Buford Highway after reports of multiple people who were shot. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds on the scene. According to officials, an investigation led officers to a nearby apartment complex where they found another male with a gunshot wound.

All three individuals were rushed to a local hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Officials did not say what led up to this shooting.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting that left two teenagers in southwest Atlanta injured.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of man caught on Ring camera trying to break into apartment
Fired Doraville officer’s records released, shed light on his background
Eric Duane Johnson
Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking
Dunkin in Dekalb County
Man shot to death outside Dunkin’ store in DeKalb County
The scene of a shooting outside Blue Flame Lounge in northwest Atlanta.
Man shot in face outside club in northwest Atlanta, police say
Anteel Tequila
Anteel Tequila: World’s first Black woman owned Tequila company

Latest News

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Two teens shot in southwest Atlanta
The lake where a woman drowned in Stone Mountain.
Woman reportedly drowns in Stone Mountain lake
Altercation between parent and Paulding County driver
New video shows moments leading before Paulding bus driver and parent
Woman reportedly drowns in Stone Mountain lake