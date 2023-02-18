3 teenage boys injured in Brookhaven shooting

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials in Brookhaven say three teenage boys were shot.

Officers responded to the Quik-Trip gas station at the 3200 block of Buford Highway after reports of multiple people who were shot. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds on the scene. According to officials, an investigation led officers to a nearby apartment complex where they found another male with a gunshot wound.

All three individuals were rushed to a local hospital. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Officials did not say what led up to this shooting.

Police are also investigating a separate shooting that left two teenagers in southwest Atlanta injured.

The investigation continues.

