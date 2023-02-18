Two teens shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating a shooting that left two teenagers injured in southwest Atlanta.

Officers tell Atlanta News First that the shooting happened near Lee Street and Murphy Avenue.

The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. It is unclear when this shooting took place. The identity of the two teenagers has not been released by officials.

It is unclear what led up to this shooting.

Shooting in southwest Atlanta (Atlanta News First)

There is no additional information. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they become available.

