Woman reportedly drowns in Stone Mountain lake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was found dead in a lake in DeKalb county. DeKalb County Police say that woman appeared to have drowned in a lake right off Kenilworth Drive.

Police say they found her just before 4:30 p.m Feb. 17.

The woman was found by someone who lives in the area, as they were walking their dog.

They believe the woman is in her 20s or 30s.

Police say no signs of foul play have been discovered.

A detective with the medical examiner’s office came to the scene to further the investigation.

Police say they have no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.