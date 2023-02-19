Black History Month
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Pinewood Drive, police say

Police line tape
Police line tape(KVLY)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in metro Atlanta Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Pinewood Drive in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located two men lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

Police said one man was pronounced dead at the scene and the second man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

There is no official word on what led up to this shooting.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

