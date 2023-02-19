Black History Month
$1.2 million raised for youth aging out of Georgia foster care system

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two grants totaling $1.2 million have been raised for Wellroot Family Services to help youth who are aging out of the foster care system in Georgia, officials announced.

Officials say Congressman Hank Johnson (GA-04) met with Wellroot Family Services officials to discuss two grants totaling $1.2 million in funding he secured in his 2023 Community Project Funding appropriations.

“We are thrilled to see our vision come true and eager to realize our plan to create a healing home for the youth we serve,” said Wellroot CEO Allison Ashe.

One grant totals $914,000 towards renovating a new facility to house transition-age youth who are between 18-21 years old.

The second grant is $286,500 which will be used to support more than 30 at-risk youth through the Safe and Stable Housing for Youth Aging Out of Care program, officials add.

Officials believe this will help benefit

