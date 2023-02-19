Black History Month
60-year-old Troup County jail inmate found dead

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials in Troup County are investigating after a 60-year-old inmate was found dead by Troup County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday morning.

According to officials, a detention officer with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office discovered an inmate who appeared to be unresponsive in his cell around 10 a.m. Additional officers and medical staff were notified along with the Troup County Fire Department and AMR.

The inmate, identified as Richard P. Lindamood was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Emergency Department where he later died.

Lindamood was in jail charged with aggravated assault, battery, and exploitation and intimidation of an elderly adult, officials said. The charges are a result of an incident involving Lindamood and his wife on Feb. 15.

The incident remains under investigation.

