Candle-lit vigil scheduled for 16-year-old killed in Coweta Co. crash

(Source: Gray News)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candle-lit vigil is scheduled for Sunday afternoon for a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash in Coweta County on Feb. 11.

According to investigators, the teenager later identified as Javier Dodson was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The candle-lit vigil is scheduled at Henry Seldon Field at 5:30 p.m.

Mary Rogers, Javier’s mother, also created a gofundme page. For more information, click here.

