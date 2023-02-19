Black History Month
Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

The nation’s 39th president has entered hospice care at the age of 98
President Jimmy Carter Celebrated in Plains
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

