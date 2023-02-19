Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

Thank you Mr President- you are one of a kind in every good way possible… https://t.co/cNRaEEoGfX — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 18, 2023

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace and—as always—their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words https://t.co/9rhG61sZEV — Jason Carter (@SenatorCarter) February 18, 2023

Sending you our love, Mr. President. We cannot thank you enough for what you've done for us all. https://t.co/a0kaa06DGc — Georgia House Democrats (@GAHouseDems) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter in 1976--his words are perfect for 2023:

"I want to see us once again have a nation that's as good and honest and decent and truthful and competent and compassionate and filled with love as are the American people." — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 18, 2023

Across life’s seasons, President Jimmy Carter, a man of great faith, has walked with God. In this tender time of transitioning, God is surely walking with him.



May he, Rosalynn & the entire Carter family be comforted with that peace and surrounded by our love & prayers. https://t.co/e2FOR4jBLW — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 18, 2023

Prayers for Jimmy Carter… the gold standard for decency, kindness and public service.



His post presidency is unparalleled. https://t.co/Hflz6GrejO — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) February 19, 2023

This man moves humanity forward every single day. He is such an inspiration. Devoted his whole life to public service. Sending him and his family my love, my respect, my support. #jimmycarter https://t.co/vlleafCbhS — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter is one of the kindest most thoughtful people I’ve ever had the honor of meeting. He’s the best of us. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 18, 2023

I've had the good fortune to meet many presidents, kings, Nobel Peace Prize winners and truly impressive people. Few are as truly good as Jimmy Carter, who at age 98 is now entering hospice. He leaves this planet so much better than he found it. A great, great, great man. https://t.co/x2SLzicmFj — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) February 18, 2023

Jimmy Carter won't just be going to heaven. He'll be going home. He built heaven himself in 1989, at no cost to the owner. pic.twitter.com/uOSQyGMFjg — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) February 18, 2023

Our prayers are with the Carter family at this time. May they find peace in all that President Carter has contributed throughout his decades of service to Georgia, our nation, and our world. pic.twitter.com/hsmHVxKM4J — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) February 18, 2023

