Community leaders respond to five teens shot in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been a violent 24 hours in metro Atlanta. Five teens are now recovering after being shot, and police are investigating the cases.

Officials said in Brookhaven, three teens were shot over the weekend. In Southwest Atlanta, police said two teens were shot after a fight.

“My concerns continue to be the rise in gun violence that continues to happen because of the availability of guns in our community. We have to do something about that,” said Gerald Griggs, the President of the Georgia State Conference NAACP.

“We have to have a conversation with young people about stopping the violence and turning to alternative dispute resolution, but we also have to have a conversation with our elected officials about the accessibility of guns in Georgia that is causing this rise in gun violence,” Griggs said.

Officials in Brookhaven said police responded to the Quik Trip on Buford Highway, after reports of multiple people shot. When they arrived, two teens were found with gunshot wounds. Officers said they later found another teen at a nearby apartment complex who was also shot. All three are between the ages of 14 and 16 years old, according to officials.

In another case, Atlanta Police said a shooting happened in Southwest Atlanta, early Saturday morning. It happened near Lee Street and Murphy Avenue. Two teens were shot. Officials believe a fight escalated to gunfire.

“Kids just don’t have a lot to do these days. A lot of Rec Centers are closed. A lot of Boys and Girls clubs are closed,” said Scotty Smart, Community Activist, Owner of The Smart Foundation. “So, it’s a time for us to set an example that can be better for our future and accept some time of accountability as a community,” Smart said.

Smart said he grew up in Southwest Atlanta and knows about the crime.

“I come from Southwest Atlanta,” Smart said. “There’s been a lot of violence that I’ve seen in my life. A lot of friends have passed away to gun violence in different times and different situations and so, it’s a thing where it’s on the rise,” Smart said. “I don’t know if it’s the cool thing to do currently, but we have to find some type of resolution to change our communities,” he said.

It’s the reason why Smart is taking a punch at combating gun violence. He started a boxing program for anyone ages five and up.

“So, Guns Down and Square Up-- is our community boxing fun boxing event and it’s really a counteract to conflict resolution. Conflict does happen, but so many conflicts don’t have to get to the point of someone being shot or murdered at the same time, and so I’m trying to provide an alternative so that we can have conflict resolution within our community,” Smart said.

“It goes more so into emotional intelligence. A lot of times when we go into boxing, we’re learning mentally how to control our bodies and think and react in the moment,” he said. “So, it’s very basic one on one training for all ages and then at the end of the class we do some one-on-one coaching,” Smart said.

Now, he hopes many others will step up to provide solutions.

“We can’t just sit back and do nothing, so I want to do my part and I’m encouraging everyone to join forces with whoever they see...any positive work that you see in the community,” Smart said.

