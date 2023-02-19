Black History Month
First Alert Forecast: Ending the weekend on a warmer note ahead of a warm and slightly unsettled week

Highs today will climb into the low to mid 60s
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a beautiful Saturday, we look ahead to more of the same to round out the weekend.

There will be more clouds around today, but temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon.

We start the week even warmer with temperatures in the morning in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs pushing past the 70 degree mark.

Starting Monday night, we will enter into a slightly more unsettled pattern as rain, mainly from Atlanta northward, returns to the forecast.

The rain will feel more like spring-like showers as temperatures through the week will range anywhere from the upper 60s to upper 70s-- in fact we are on track to tie record heat on Thursday!

A cold front will dip into the area Friday, which will leave places from Atlanta northward a little cooler. Places south of the city will end up in the low to mid 70s still, while north, will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

We continue our slightly wetter forecast pattern into the weekend, but no day by any means is a wash out.

Partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Showers return to the forecast Tuesday and small rain chances continue through the week.
Beautiful end to the weekend ahead of a warm and slightly unsettled week.
