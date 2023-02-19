Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

‘Forever by your side’ | Secret Service’s heart-wrenching message to Jimmy Carter

Politicians, celebrities send poignant messages to nation’s 39th president
With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Saturday’s news that former president Jimmy Carter has entered hospice care, social media has filled up with messages of support and love for the nation’s 39th president.

One of the most poignant messages came from the U.S. Secret Service, the agency that provides protection details to the nation’s top political and elected officials.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to the Feb. 18, 2023, statement from The Carter Center. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office responded to the news with this statement:

The Office of Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Altercation between parent and Paulding County driver
New video shows moments leading before Paulding bus driver and parent
Memphis Police Departments Special Units programs and their use of force policies will be...
Paulding County deputy slams man during arrest, police say
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

Latest News

Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child
Atlanta News First anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes baby boy
Letter arrives 100 years after it was sent
Police sirens generic
Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings
Memphis police say 1 dead, 10 injured in overnight shootings