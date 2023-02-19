Black History Month
FULL COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter

Here are the latest headlines on the nation’s 39th president.
Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are the latest headlines regarding Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only one to hail from Georgia:

Visitors at The Carter Center share thoughts after hospice announcement for former president

Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

For complete coverage of Jimmy Carter, stay with AtlantaNewsFirst.com.

