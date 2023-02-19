Fulton County historic church vandalized over weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a vandalism at Fulton County church Sunday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Providence Missionary Baptist Church on Benjamin E. Mays Drive was spray painted with hateful words.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that video surveillance revealed that a man, later identified as James McIntyre,60, was responsible for the vandalism.

McIntyre was charged with vandalism to a place of worship and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

