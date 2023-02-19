Black History Month
Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Fulton County historic church vandalized over weekend

Church vandalized in Fulton County
Church vandalized in Fulton County(Atlanta News First)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating a vandalism at Fulton County church Sunday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the Providence Missionary Baptist Church on Benjamin E. Mays Drive was spray painted with hateful words.

Police confirmed to Atlanta News First that video surveillance revealed that a man, later identified as James McIntyre,60, was responsible for the vandalism.

McIntyre was charged with vandalism to a place of worship and transported to the Fulton County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was crazy’ | Fulton DFCS whistleblower reveals appalling living conditions for kids
Jon Ossoff, Marsha Blackburn demanding answers from Georgia DFCS
Heavy police presence on Warm Springs Road in Columbus
Multiple kids shot on Warm Springs Rd in Columbus, sheriff confirms
Altercation between parent and Paulding County driver
New video shows moments leading before Paulding bus driver and parent
Memphis Police Departments Special Units programs and their use of force policies will be...
Paulding County deputy slams man during arrest, police say
Born in Plains, Jimmy Carter is the only president from Georgia that has been elected. WALB has...
Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

Latest News

Born in Plains, Jimmy Carter is the only president from Georgia that has been elected. WALB has...
Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home
Hospice care makes final moments comfortable
FILE - In this file photo dated May 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, right, and Queen...
PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, 39th American president
All About Jimmy Carter
PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, 39th American president