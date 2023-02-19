Black History Month
Letter arrived to London residence 100 years after it was sent

A letter has arrived at a location more than 100 years after it was originally sent out.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A letter has arrived at a location more than 100 years after it was originally sent out.

Officials say a letter was originally addressed to someone who lived in a South London Flat. The resident saw “16″ and thought it meant 2016 until he saw a King George V stamp instead of Queen Elizabeth II, according to officials.

The letter was from the daughter of a sea merchant and was addressed to the wife of a stamp magnate with the greeting, “My dear Katie.” Officials say she wrote about a family holiday and said she had “a very heavy cold.”

It is unknown what caused the letter to be delayed so long.

