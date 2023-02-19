Black History Month
Visitors at The Carter Center share thoughts after hospice announcement for former president

Nation’s oldest living ex-president celebrated his 98th birthday last year
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Visitors at The Carter Center on Saturday were saddened to hear former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home.

The Carter Center sharing in a statement, after a series of short hospital stays, the 98-year-old former president will spend his remaining time at his Plains, Georgia home with family.

“He’s done so much good, especially since he was president,” Jamey Whiting, who was visiting the center, said.

The Atlanta-based center was founded by the Carters and Emory University in 1982.

According to the center’s website, the center seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health.

Visitors ,like Al Moser, told Atlanta News First Carter is the reason visitors will always come back to the center to learn more.

“Finding out that he’s in hospice, I read somewhere once that when someone passes we lose a library and this is a significant library we’re on the cusp of losing,” he said. “Hopefully not, hopefully we can embrace his values and principals even more so.”

