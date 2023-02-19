Black History Month
Atlanta News First anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes baby boy

Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child
Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child(Brooks Baptiste)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our very own incredible Wake Up Atlanta anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomed his first child named Weston Baptiste with his wife, Alex Livingston Baptiste on Saturday morning.

“We’re so excited about this new journey. Thanks for the well wishes. Honored to be a first-time dad,” he said.

Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child
Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child(Brooks Baptiste)
Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child
Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child(Brooks Baptiste)

Baptiste said Weston and Alex are doing well and are both healthy.

