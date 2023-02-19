Atlanta News First anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes baby boy

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Our very own incredible Wake Up Atlanta anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomed his first child named Weston Baptiste with his wife, Alex Livingston Baptiste on Saturday morning.

“We’re so excited about this new journey. Thanks for the well wishes. Honored to be a first-time dad,” he said.

Wake Up Atlanta Anchor Brooks Baptiste welcomes first child (Brooks Baptiste)

Baptiste said Weston and Alex are doing well and are both healthy.

