Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - Police are investigating after a woman fell to her death at Disneyland.

Anaheim Police, Fire and Rescue responded to the Mickey and Friends parking structure at Disneyland Saturday night.

Officers found an adult woman on the ground. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s fall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

