1 man in critical conditon after being shot in Clayton County, police say

Clayton County shooting on Kendrick Road
Clayton County shooting on Kendrick Road(Clayton County Police Department)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County Police Officers are investigating a shooting that left one person shot on the 8300th block of Kendrick Road.

Per the police, they responded to a call on late Sunday night of a person being shot.

When police arrived they found a man inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say that the shooting stems from a verbal argument between two people.

The person shot was rushed to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

The suspect was said to have fled before the police arrived at the scene.

Clayton County Police Detectives are actively working on this case.

