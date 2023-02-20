1 man died after a altercation in a DeKalb County store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police say a man died after an altercation at Little Bear Food Mart, 1660 Jonesboro Rd SE, in DeKalb County.

The altercation started around 1:30 a.m. in the store between two men and ended in the parking lot after one man was shot multiple times.

When police arrived one man was found dead in the parking lot, he was in his 30s.

The food mart is currently closed and crime tape is up at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation.

