1,470 people died in crashes in Georgia during first 10 months of 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to the National Safety Council, 1,470 people have died in crashes in Georgia during the first 10 months of 2022 alone.

Officials confirmed that traffic crashes remain the No. 1 cause of preventable death for teens in the United States, and according to the latest available data, the number of traffic deaths for teens has increased by 16%.

National Safety Council officials are set to host a free webinar for parents, focusing solely on Georgia’s most vulnerable road users and providing crucial driving data.

The webinar will also discuss specific laws to know for your state, as well as simple tips and resources for parents to help them stay involved as their teens learn to drive. The webinar is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

To register, click here:

