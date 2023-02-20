Black History Month
Atlanta bar owner and politician reflects on friendship with Jimmy Carter

The former president has a special tie to a famous Atlanta bar, that has been honoring his impact for years.
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Part of Jimmy Carter’s influence has to do with his ability to make friends around the world, including here in Atlanta.

The former president has a special tie to a famous Atlanta bar, that has been honoring his impact for years.

At first look, Manuel’s Tavern is an unassuming place. It is a neighborhood bar that has been serving cold drinks and food since 1956.

The bar’s owner Manuel Maloof, transformed his bar into an iconic Atlanta landmark, as he grew his political career.

”This was a gathering place and it is still, for political people,” said Angelo Fuster, Manuel’s Tavern Historian.

He was eventually nicknamed, the “Godfather” of Georgia Democratic politics.

”If someone was going to run for office here in the state but really here in Metro Atlanta, getting his blessing was on the list of things to get done,” said Fuster.

If this bar is a story then its photos are all over the walls; the stories of Manuel’s many friendships with politicians he deeply respected. One of those politicians was Jimmy Carter.

“More than once, I was in their presence and Manuel would always start with Mr. President and Carter would say, ‘Jimmy,’” said Fuster.

The Carter Center is less than a two-minute drive from Manuel’s Tavern.

”Carter came here every time he was in Atlanta at the Carter Center. He would come here with his wife and four or five staffers for dinner,” said Fuster.

