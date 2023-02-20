Black History Month
Atlanta Black Chambers discuss entrepreneurship, black-owned businesses

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Black Chambers is a non-profit organization that represents over 400 market sectors while creating opportunities for African-Americans in Atlanta and across the country.

According to its website, the Atlanta Black Chambers was founded in 2005 and is committed to connecting business, community, and government to bring about change locally, nationally, and internationally.

In a sit-down interview on Monday, Melvin Coleman, President and CEO of the Atlanta Black Chambers, and Michelle Glover, Chair of the Women’s League discussed entrepreneurship and the importance and value of being part of the Atlanta Black Chambers.

