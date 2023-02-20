Attorneys say Paulding County Deputy should be fired, charged after body slam

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The use of force is now being called unnecessary and unlawful after video shows a man being slammed to the ground by a metro Atlanta deputy.

Attorneys demanded Monday that Paulding County Deputy Michael McMaster be fired and charged.

In the dash cam video from March 2022, McMaster is seen pulling over in Dallas, Georgia.

He stops Tyler Canaris walking in the area where records show he lives. Canaris asks why he’s being stopped and tells the deputy he’s on his way to work.

McMaster then proceeds to walk Canaris to his vehicle and tries to handcuff him.

The deputy tells Canaris to put his hands behind his back and that he matches the description of someone trying to break into cars. He then body slams Canari against the ground.

Almost a year later, Canaris is detailing the physical and emotional injuries he suffered after he was slammed to the ground.

“After it happened, I had trouble walking to work and not thinking there was a cop following me,” Canaris said during a press conference on Monday with his attorneys.

His attorneys say he suffered serious injuries and has undergone surgery.

“There was no probable cause to stop Tyler, there was nothing to suggest Tyler committed any crime whatsoever. So this was an unlawful arrest,” said criminal attorney Torris Butterfield.

Butterfield called out the use of force seen in the video and the criminal charges against Canaris. Canaris’ attorneys say months later, he was made aware of a warrant for his arrest for the charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

“We’re here today to demand that the criminal case against Tyler Canaris be dismissed immediately,” Butterfield said on Monday.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office says McMaster was put on desk duty as of Friday, when the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate.

Attorneys are now asking why the county didn’t act sooner.

“What the video doesn’t show is that Paulding County, they knew all of this, they had this video that you saw last week, they had it almost a year,” said civil attorney Shean Williams.

Attorneys say it was determined that Tyler was not the suspect in the alleged break-ins and that there will likely be lawsuits filed.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday they will be fully cooperating with all requests and inquiries from the GBI.

They added Monday they continue to take a hard look at their policies and procedures.

McMaster has been a Paulding County Deputy since 2015.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Full Statement Regarding March 4, 2022:

Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge has sought the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to conduct an outside review of a March 4, 2022 arrest and use of force. That review is now underway. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will be fully cooperating with all requests and inquiries from the GBI.

At approximately 6:00 AM on March 4, 2022, Deputy Michael McMaster of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person, who was wearing a hoodie and a backpack, attempting to break into a vehicle in the Evans Mill Subdivision. A short time later, Deputy McMaster arrived at the location and observed Tyler Lee Canaris (W/M, 30 YOA) walking along the roadside at the entrance to the subdivision. Mr. Canaris, who was wearing a hoodie and a backpack, appeared to match the description of the suspect that was provided by dispatch.

Deputy McMaster then approached Mr. Canaris who repeatedly refused to comply with the Deputy’s commands to remove his backpack and place his hands behind his back. Thereafter, Deputy McMaster used force to bring Mr. Canaris to the ground and placed him under arrest. Once arrested, Mr. Canaris was evaluated on the scene by medical personnel. Mr. Canaris was then transported to the hospital by the Sheriff’s Office for medical evaluation.

