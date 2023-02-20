Black History Month
Carter Center a place for visitors who want to feel close to the Carter’s

U.S. President Jimmy Carter uses his hands to make a point during televised debate in...
U.S. President Jimmy Carter uses his hands to make a point during televised debate in Cleveland, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 1980. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carter Center wasn’t planning to open for President’s Day this year, but with the news of Jimmy Carter heading into hospice care, they saw so many people wanting to express their love and support for the Carter’s over the weekend, they agreed to open.

People visited Carter’s statue, leaving behind flowers, and learned more about his life at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library. People left the Center with a greater appreciation for what it means to live a life of service.

Some people traveled from other states or spent a few hours in the car to visit the Center in Atlanta. They said it just felt right to be there.

Whitley and Catherine Abel have a picture of the former president and his wife that was taken after attending his church in Plains, Georgia. They say Carter and Rosalynn insisted on a photo. They also saw them a handful of times at the Center where they sell their produce on the weekends.

“I’m in awe of him and Rosalynn. As a farmer, and as a person who lives here in Georgia, I’m so honored to be able to sell my produce at the Freedom Market at the Carter Center,” said Abel.

On Monday, there was a packed room of people, reading more about his early life- like growing up in Plains, his Georgia political career, his time in the Navy, and his campaign for president

40 years ago, Carter founded The Carter Center and promoted his programs for peace- ensuring fair elections overseas, and fighting deadly diseases like the guinea worm in Africa- it’s something to be proud of said people we spoke with.

“You did it, you have nothing to prove, nothing to have to show, you just enjoy your last moments and we will celebrate them too,” said Abel.

