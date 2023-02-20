Cobb County police investigating deadly I-75 south crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police officials are investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-75 south on Saturday.

According to investigators, a gray 2012 Nissan Maxima was stopped on I-75 southbound in the 4th lane from the left when a Toyota Tacoma traveling south in the fourth lane from the left slammed into the back of it.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital but later died from his injuries. The identity of both drivers has not been released by officials as the next of kin has not been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

