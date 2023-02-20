Black History Month
Congenital syphilis cases on the rise in Cobb, Douglas Counties

By Amanda Rose
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It may sound like a danger from a long time ago, but the number of babies born to mothers with untreated syphilis is high in Georgia right now.

The CDC in Atlanta says 40 percent of those babies will be stillborn or die from infection as a newborn.

The rate of babies who get syphilis from their mothers is at its highest level since record-keeping started in 1998. Over in Cobb and Douglas Counties, syphilis cases are currently on the rise.

Manouchka Lominy says phones have been ringing off the hook with questions about STI testing at Marietta’s “Clinic Klinic.”

“You would hear about HIV, you would hear about herpes, you would hear about gonorrhea, chlamydia, but syphilis that’s something from very back dated,” said Lominy.

Lominy says the patients she treats for STI’s like syphilis engage in high risk behavior, meaning unprotected sex, and sometimes don’t even know they’re pregnant.

Without treatment, she says the STI can harm a newborn baby and in some cases, be fatal.

“There needs to be more effort put into education, teaching people about syphilis, teaching people about the importance of prenatal care. Because if you don’t get prenatal care, guess what you’ve missed that window of opportunity,” she said.

Right now, Cobb and Douglas Public Health say there are 6 congenital syphilis cases in Cobb County and 4 in Douglas County.

Those numbers may not seem high, but the county says the STI is on the rise with the percentage of primary and secondary syphilis cases for women jumping between 2016 and 2021.

More recently, young girls are contracting the infection.

“In metro Atlanta, it’s estimated that two to three hundred victims are trafficked every month,” said Susan Norris, founder of the non-profit “Rescuing Hope.”

Norris believes the rise in human trafficking may play a significant role. She says virtually every young woman the non-profit’s served in Cobb County has had some type of STI.

“And then if they’re pregnant and go through delivery, some of them are transferred to the babies,” said Norris.

Cobb and Douglas Public Health say the rise in congenital syphilis is due to a lack of prenatal care, education, and people not knowing the importance of getting tested.

